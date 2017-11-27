Top Stories
Find Out Why Jay-Z Was Forced to Cancel His Concert

Mon, 27 November 2017 at 2:25 pm

Jennifer Lopez Gets Back to Work on 'Second Act' with Vanessa Hudgens & Leah Remini!

Jennifer Lopez is getting back to work on her upcoming movie, Second Act!

The 48-year-old entertainer was spotted all bundled up while filming scenes for the rom-com with her co-star and real-life bestie Lean Remini at the Highline on Monday morning (November 27) in the downtown Manhattan neighborhood of New York City.

That same day, Jennifer switched into some athletic gear to film a jogging scene with co-star Vanessa Hudgens at the South Street Seaport.

In case you missed it, Jennifer is fronting the GUESS Jeans Spring 2018 advertising campaign – Check out the newly released image here!
