'Jersey Shore' Cast Will Reunite for MTV Revival Series

Jersey Shore is coming back to TV!

MTV has greenlit Jersey Shore Family Vacation, featuring most of the original cast, for a 2018 premiere date.

The revival series was officially announced during the series premiere of the network’s new reality series Floribama Shore tonight (November 27).

Jersey Shore Family Vacation will star original housemates Deena Nicole Cortese, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio, Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino.

Sammi Giancola is notably not included in the lineup.

The original Jersey Shore ran for six seasons from 2009 to 2012.

Jersey Shore Vacation and Floribama Shore both hail from Jersey Shore creator/executive producer SallyAnn Salsano.