Mon, 27 November 2017 at 6:27 pm

Neil Patrick Harris Reveals the Pastime He's Sharing With His Children

Neil Patrick Harris Reveals the Pastime He's Sharing With His Children

Neil Patrick Harris looks handsome on the cover of Modern Luxury‘s December issue, available now.

Here’s what the 44-year-old actor had to share with the mag:

On sharing his love of magic with his children: “I feel that since Gideon and Harper are now starting to read, it’s a good opportunity for me to write something that can entertain them and hypothetically teach them a thing or two. I show them magic tricks, and they think I’m actually magical. They think I can actually produce coins.”

On getting into character as the A Series of Unfortunate Events‘ villain Count Olaf: “I think if Olaf is horrible all the time, then it gets redundant. Rather than trying to make him redeemable at all, which he isn’t, it seems like is was better to have him think he’s the most handsome man and have him think he’s the best actor. He’s the Wile E. Coyote- he’s constantly failing but thinking he’s succeeding.”

On how he chooses his next big role: “There’s a slight level of challenge accepted-ness — a fearlessness that I’ve been excited by in what I’ve been doing. Yeah, a level of fearlessness. I like doing stuff — I like challenging myself.”

For more from Neil, visit ModernLuxury.com.

Photos: Nino Muñoz
