Noah Cyrus & One Bit: 'My Way' Stream, Download, & Lyrics - Listen Now!

Noah Cyrus has teamed up with UK musical group One Bit on their brand-new song “My Way!”

The 17-year-old singer lends her voice to the catchy track produced by One Bit‘s Jonty Howard and Joe Murphy.

“Why can’t we do this my way (my way), it’s gotta be what you say (you say),” Noah sings. “You think that you know better, but you keep proving you never – why can’t we do this my way (my way).”

Noah has also been featured on Marshmello’s “Chasing Colors,” Alan Walker’s “All Falls Down,” and Matoma’s “Slow.”

One Bit, Noah Cyrus – My Way (Audio)

