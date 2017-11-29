Top Stories
Disney's 'Mulan' Casts Liu Yifei in Title Role!

Megyn Kelly, Al Roker &amp; More NBC Hosts React to Matt Lauer's Firing

Most-Liked Celebrity Instagram Photos of 2017 - See Top 10 List!

Why Did Jennifer Hudson Let David Otunga See Their Son Again?

Wed, 29 November 2017 at 8:53 pm

Noah Cyrus & One Bit: 'My Way' Stream, Download, & Lyrics - Listen Now!

Noah Cyrus has teamed up with UK musical group One Bit on their brand-new song “My Way!”

The 17-year-old singer lends her voice to the catchy track produced by One Bit‘s Jonty Howard and Joe Murphy.

“Why can’t we do this my way (my way), it’s gotta be what you say (you say),” Noah sings. “You think that you know better, but you keep proving you never – why can’t we do this my way (my way).”

Noah has also been featured on Marshmello’s “Chasing Colors,” Alan Walker’s “All Falls Down,” and Matoma’s “Slow.”

Listen below! You can also download the song on iTunes.


One Bit, Noah Cyrus – My Way (Audio)

Click inside to read the lyrics…

Photos: Ministry of Sound
