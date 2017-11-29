Top Stories
Macaulay Culkin &amp; Brenda Song Enjoy a Romantic Date in Paris!

Macaulay Culkin & Brenda Song Enjoy a Romantic Date in Paris!

Dominic Sherwood Apologizes for Saying Gay Slur in Matthew Daddario's Facebook Live

Dominic Sherwood Apologizes for Saying Gay Slur in Matthew Daddario's Facebook Live

Jennifer Lawrence Tells Adam Sandler Why She's 'Rude' to Fans

Jennifer Lawrence Tells Adam Sandler Why She's 'Rude' to Fans

Kris Jenner Just Bought the Most Amazing (&amp; Expensive) Mansion!

Kris Jenner Just Bought the Most Amazing (& Expensive) Mansion!

Wed, 29 November 2017 at 1:56 am

Ryan Reynolds Strolls Around NYC After His Trip to Ireland

Ryan Reynolds Strolls Around NYC After His Trip to Ireland

Ryan Reynolds goes casual while running errands around town on Tuesday (November 28) in New York City.

The 41-year-old actor picked up some food to-go on the chilly afternoon in the Big Apple.

Ryan is back in town after visiting his wife Blake Lively in Ireland, where she is working on an upcoming movie.

Ryan took to Instagram to share a photo of him jumping in the air and then laying on a curved platform. “Any landing is a good lan—,” he captioned the photo, which was taken by his wife.
Just Jared on Facebook
ryan reynolds strolls around new york city 01
ryan reynolds strolls around new york city 02
ryan reynolds strolls around new york city 03
ryan reynolds strolls around new york city 04
ryan reynolds strolls around new york city 05
ryan reynolds strolls around new york city 06
ryan reynolds strolls around new york city 07
ryan reynolds strolls around new york city 08
ryan reynolds strolls around new york city 09
ryan reynolds strolls around new york city 10
ryan reynolds strolls around new york city 11
ryan reynolds strolls around new york city 12
ryan reynolds strolls around new york city 13
ryan reynolds strolls around new york city 14
ryan reynolds strolls around new york city 15
ryan reynolds strolls around new york city 16

Photos: BackGrid USA
Posted to: Ryan Reynolds

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kim Kardashian's ex and his new wife are expecting a baby - TMZ
  • Miley Cyrus isn't a big fan of pop music - Just Jared Jr
  • The Jersey Shore is coming back to MTV - TooFab
  • Harvey Weinstein has resigned from the Directors Guild of America - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Camila Cabello says people didn't think "Havana" would succeed - Just Jared Jr