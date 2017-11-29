Top Stories
Jimmy Kimmel Addresses Matt Lauer & Garrison Keillor Sexual Harassment Allegations

Video of Matt Lauer Making a Lewd Comment to Meredith Vieira in 2006 Resurfaces - Watch

Disney's 'Mulan' Casts Liu Yifei in Title Role!

Why Did Jennifer Hudson Let David Otunga See Their Son Again?

Sara Bareilles Books Return to Her Broadway Show 'Waitress'

Sara Bareilles Books Return to Her Broadway Show 'Waitress'

Sara Bareilles is returning to Broadway!

The 37-year-old singer will don the apron once again in the lead role of Jenna in musical Waitress, which she made her debut in earlier this year.

Betsy Wolfe – who currently stars in the musical – will take her final bow on January 9, 2018.

Sara will reprise her role on January 16 in a limited engagement through February 25.

Jason Mraz – who plays Dr. Pomatter in the show – has extended his stay on the show through January 26, sharing the stage with Sara for two weeks.

Sara composed the music for Waitress and earned a Tony and Grammy nomination for her role.
