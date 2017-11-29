Sara Bareilles Books Return to Her Broadway Show 'Waitress'
Sara Bareilles is returning to Broadway!
The 37-year-old singer will don the apron once again in the lead role of Jenna in musical Waitress, which she made her debut in earlier this year.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of
Betsy Wolfe – who currently stars in the musical – will take her final bow on January 9, 2018.
Sara will reprise her role on January 16 in a limited engagement through February 25.
Jason Mraz – who plays Dr. Pomatter in the show – has extended his stay on the show through January 26, sharing the stage with Sara for two weeks.
Sara composed the music for Waitress and earned a Tony and Grammy nomination for her role.