Sara Bareilles Books Return to Her Broadway Show 'Waitress'

Sara Bareilles is returning to Broadway!

The 37-year-old singer will don the apron once again in the lead role of Jenna in musical Waitress, which she made her debut in earlier this year.

Betsy Wolfe – who currently stars in the musical – will take her final bow on January 9, 2018.

Sara will reprise her role on January 16 in a limited engagement through February 25.

Jason Mraz – who plays Dr. Pomatter in the show – has extended his stay on the show through January 26, sharing the stage with Sara for two weeks.

Sara composed the music for Waitress and earned a Tony and Grammy nomination for her role.