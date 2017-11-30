Top Stories
Selena Gomez Opens Up About Breaking Up With The Weeknd & Reuniting With Justin Bieber

Prince George's Handwritten Christmas List for Santa Claus is Too Cute!

Matt Lauer Issues Apology for Sexual Misconduct, Says Some Claims Are 'Untrue'

Rihanna Is Getting a Fun Honor in Barbados!

Thu, 30 November 2017 at 9:06 pm

Rihanna Battles Rainy Weather at Street-Naming Ceremony in Barbados

Rihanna stuns in a yellow dress while attending a street-naming ceremony held in her honor on Thursday (November 30) in Bridgetown, Barbados.

The 29-year-old entertainer battled the rainy weather to rename the street she grew up on as Rihanna Drive.

Rihanna took to Instagram to share a photo of the “Rihanna Drive” street sign and she wrote, “on any block” as the caption.

That same day, Rihanna‘s response to a fan suggesting she use transgender women in her beauty campaigns went viral as it was a well-thought-out answer that highlighted her insight into the world today.

FYI: Rihanna is wearing a Hellessy dress, a Jacquemus bag, and Jennifer Fisher earrings.

