Rihanna Battles Rainy Weather at Street-Naming Ceremony in Barbados

Rihanna stuns in a yellow dress while attending a street-naming ceremony held in her honor on Thursday (November 30) in Bridgetown, Barbados.

The 29-year-old entertainer battled the rainy weather to rename the street she grew up on as Rihanna Drive.

Rihanna took to Instagram to share a photo of the “Rihanna Drive” street sign and she wrote, “on any block” as the caption.

That same day, Rihanna‘s response to a fan suggesting she use transgender women in her beauty campaigns went viral as it was a well-thought-out answer that highlighted her insight into the world today.

FYI: Rihanna is wearing a Hellessy dress, a Jacquemus bag, and Jennifer Fisher earrings.

