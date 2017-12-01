Gigi Gorgeous Wants People to Know She's An 'Insecure Mess Sometimes'

Gigi Gorgeous shines like a disco ball for a feature with Coveteur.

The YouTube personality opened up about how much she actually works, her documentary This Is Everything, and more. Here’s what she had to say:

On how much she works and always being “on”: “For sure. Recently, for Forbes’ ‘30 Under 30,’ one of the questions was ‘How often do you work in a week?’ And I just thought, ‘I work from the second I get up to the second I go to sleep.’ They were like, ‘Oh, well, we can’t write that. We need a number. Everyone’s writing a number.’ So I picked something silly, like 93. A lot of people have actually been like, ‘How did you reach that number?’ and I’m like, ‘I pulled it out of my ass!’”

On what she wishes more people knew about her: “I think a lot of people who maybe know me from one video or come upon me randomly think I’m stuck-up because I’m blonde, or the way I come off, or from something I might have said. But everybody who actually knows me knows that I’m very down-to-earth and super chill. So that rubs me the wrong way—when people are like, ‘Oh, she’s a bitch,’ or ‘She’s stuck up,’ or ‘She thinks she’s better than everyone else.’ Like, absolutely not. If you knew the real me, you would know I’m an insecure mess sometimes.”

