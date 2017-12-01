Top Stories
Katharine McPhee &amp; David Foster Spotted Kissing!

Katharine McPhee & David Foster Spotted Kissing!

Prince Harry &amp; Fiancee Meghan Markle Step Out for First Official Royal Public Engagement Together!

Prince Harry & Fiancee Meghan Markle Step Out for First Official Royal Public Engagement Together!

Demi Lovato Premieres 'Tell Me You Love Me' Music Video Co-Starring Jesse Williams - Watch!

Demi Lovato Premieres 'Tell Me You Love Me' Music Video Co-Starring Jesse Williams - Watch!

Chris Pratt Wants to Punch His Imposter in the Mouth!

Chris Pratt Wants to Punch His Imposter in the Mouth!

Fri, 01 December 2017 at 4:18 pm

Gigi Gorgeous Wants People to Know She's An 'Insecure Mess Sometimes'

Gigi Gorgeous Wants People to Know She's An 'Insecure Mess Sometimes'

Gigi Gorgeous shines like a disco ball for a feature with Coveteur.

The YouTube personality opened up about how much she actually works, her documentary This Is Everything, and more. Here’s what she had to say:

On how much she works and always being “on”: “For sure. Recently, for Forbes’ ‘30 Under 30,’ one of the questions was ‘How often do you work in a week?’ And I just thought, ‘I work from the second I get up to the second I go to sleep.’ They were like, ‘Oh, well, we can’t write that. We need a number. Everyone’s writing a number.’ So I picked something silly, like 93. A lot of people have actually been like, ‘How did you reach that number?’ and I’m like, ‘I pulled it out of my ass!’”

On what she wishes more people knew about her: “I think a lot of people who maybe know me from one video or come upon me randomly think I’m stuck-up because I’m blonde, or the way I come off, or from something I might have said. But everybody who actually knows me knows that I’m very down-to-earth and super chill. So that rubs me the wrong way—when people are like, ‘Oh, she’s a bitch,’ or ‘She’s stuck up,’ or ‘She thinks she’s better than everyone else.’ Like, absolutely not. If you knew the real me, you would know I’m an insecure mess sometimes.”

For more from Gigi, visit Coveteur.com!
Just Jared on Facebook
gigi gorgeous find people that love you for you 01
gigi gorgeous find people that love you for you 02
gigi gorgeous find people that love you for you 03
gigi gorgeous find people that love you for you 04
gigi gorgeous find people that love you for you 05

Photos: Daniel Kim/Coveteur
Posted to: Gigi Gorgeous

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Frances Bean Cobain and her ex husband are fighting over one of her dad's guitars - TMZ
  • Madison Beer turned to her fans for advice for her new skincare routine - Just Jared Jr
  • The ladies of Vanderpump Rules are stripping down for save the whales - TooFab
  • Donatella Versace will be honored at a World AIDS Day event - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Olivia Holt and her boyfriend have broken up - Just Jared Jr