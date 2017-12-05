Johnny Hallyday Dead - French Singer Dies at 74

French singer and actor Johnny Hallyday has passed away at the age of 74 following a battle with cancer, according to Variety.

The entertainer was known as the “French Elvis” and sold over 110 million records during his music career. He became famous for his covers and recorded over 1,000 songs throughout his career, with about 100 of them being originals.

Johnny starred in many French movies and also appeared in 2009′s The Pink Panther 2 alongside Steve Martin.

Johnny is survived by his wife Laeticia and their two adopted children, as well as two children from previous relationships. We send our thoughts and condolences to his loved ones during this difficult time.