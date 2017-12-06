Top Stories
Wed, 06 December 2017 at 10:10 am

Kate Middleton & Prince William Make Appearances in Manchester for Mental Health!

Kate Middleton and Prince William made their way to Manchester this morning (December 6) for a busy day of engagements.

The 35-year-old Duke of Cambridge and the 35-year-old Duchess of Cambridge, who is pregnant with her third child, started at a Stepping Out session at the BBC, before chatting to children about mental health from The Friars Primary School and finally attending the Children’s Global Media Summit at the Manchester Central Convention.

The summit brings together delegates from more than 30 countries around the world to inform and redesign the future of media for this generation and explore the impact that digital technology will have on children’s futures.

Prince William recently announced that his son Prince George performed in his school’s Christmas nativity play!

FYI: Kate is wearing a LK Bennett coat and Goat dress.
Credit: Eddie Mulholland - WPA Pool; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Kate Middleton, Pregnant Celebrities, Prince William

