Leighton Meester Helps Spread Holiday Joy with Feeding America!

Leighton Meester lent helping hands to Feeding America this week to spread some Holiday joy!

The 31-year-old actress joined Feeding America and Random House Children’s Books for a special reading of Dr. Seuss‘s “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” and a serving of lunch at Para Los Ninos on Tuesday (December 5) in Los Angeles.

“It’s #GivingTuesday and I’m auctioning off a special experience on @eBay to help raise funds for @FeedingAmerica! Bid on a chance to join me for lunch or the chance to volunteer with me,” Leighton captioned with her most recent Instagram post. “100% of proceeds will support food banks around the country. Visit the link in my bio for details. PS- here are some photos of me and my girl @jamie_caparulo at @dwcweb w/hairnets.”

Last month, Leighton popped by the Downtown Women’s Center, an agency connected to the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, to help prep meals for Thanksgiving.