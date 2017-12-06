Top Stories
Beyonce Presents Legacy Award to Colin Kaepernick, Thanks Him for His Sacrifice

Macaulay Culkin &amp; Brenda Song Look So In Love in New Photos!

Find Out Why Donald Trump Is Being Sued

Wed, 06 December 2017 at 10:24 am

Sam Smith Asked If He's Team Taylor Swift or Team Kim Kardashian

Sam Smith played “Plead the Fifth” on Watch What Happens Live! on Monday (December 5), and was asked about Kim Kardashian and Taylor Swift‘s feud, which may have been reignited.

Taylor Swift, I don’t know her too well. It’s been made out that we know each other, but I don’t know her too well. We’ve only met five times briefly.”

When Andy said he went to Taylor‘s birthday party, he replied. “Yeah, but, I think a lot of people went. I got asked to go and it was great, but I didn’t get to chat one-on-one with her.”

Sam then said he knows Kim better: “I know Kim more than I know Taylor…so, yea.”

“So you’re kind of Team Kim in this?” Andy said, to which Sam responded, “Well, there’s no teams is there, really?”

“I’d love to know all the details [of the feud]!” Sam said!
Photos: Getty
