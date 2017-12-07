Top Stories
Who Are the Top 10 Stars of 2017?

Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez Reunite After Her Trip to London (Photos)

Lorde's Tweet From January Accurately Predicted the Future

Prince Harry Is Teaching Meghan Markle All of These Things Before Wedding

Thu, 07 December 2017 at 6:32 pm

Bella Hadid Steps Out for Dinner with Friends in London

Bella Hadid Steps Out for Dinner with Friends in London

Bella Hadid flashes a smile as she makes her way out of the ChinaTang Restaurant at The Dorchester Hotel on Thursday night (December 7) in London, England.

The 21-year-old model went braless in a sheer black top and bold, oversized black jeans for her night out on the town.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Bella Hadid

Earlier that day, Bella rocked orange-lensed sunglasses and a white fur vest as she made her way out of the airport after her flight into London.

Bella recently joined Alicia Vikander at the Bulgari Resort opening in Dubai.

10+ pictures inside of Bella Hadid stepping out in London…
bella hadid grabs dinner with friends in london 01
bella hadid grabs dinner with friends in london 02
bella hadid grabs dinner with friends in london 03
bella hadid grabs dinner with friends in london 04
bella hadid grabs dinner with friends in london 05
bella hadid grabs dinner with friends in london 06
bella hadid grabs dinner with friends in london 07
bella hadid grabs dinner with friends in london 08
bella hadid grabs dinner with friends in london 09
bella hadid grabs dinner with friends in london 10
bella hadid grabs dinner with friends in london 11

