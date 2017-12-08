Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Covers Up in Camo at LAX Airport

Khloe Kardashian hid her growing baby bump underneath an oversized camo jacket at LAX today.

The 33-year-old pregnant Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was spotted arriving at the airport and making her way to her flight on Friday (December 8) in Los Angeles.

Khloe also wore a black sweatshirt underneath the jacket, along with black leggings and sneakers, oversized sunglasses, and a Louis Vuitton backpack.

Khloe is expecting her first child with her boyfriend Tristan Thompson, though she has yet to confirm the news herself.