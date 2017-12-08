Robert Pattinson, Garrett Hedlund, & Jesse Williams Suit Up for GQ's Men of the Year Party

Robert Pattinson, Garrett Hedlund, and Jesse Williams pose on the red carpet at the 2017 GQ Men of the Year Party held at the Chateau Marmont on Thursday (December 7) in West Hollywood, Calif.

There were lots of hot guys in attendance at the party, including Suicide Squad‘s Jai Courtney with girlfriend Mecki Dent, Insecure‘s Jay Ellis, Limitless‘ Jake McDorman, Star Trek‘s Zachary Quinto, Empire‘s Jussie Smollett, New Girl‘s Lamorne Morris, and Detroit‘s Laz Alonso.

FYI: Robert is wearing head-to-toe Dior Homme. Zachary is wearing head-to-toe Salvatore Ferragamo.

