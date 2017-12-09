Top Stories
Sat, 09 December 2017 at 1:57 pm

Keith Urban Slams 'BS' Rumors About Buying Nicole Kidman a NYC Apartment

Keith Urban is speaking out to slam rumors that he purchased an apartment in New York City for his wife Nicole Kidman.

Variety reported that the country singer didn’t just buy an apartment, but may have purchased a $39 million townhouse mansion in the Big Apple.

Nicole already shot down the rumors and now Keith is letting everyone know the story is false.

“Not sure of how these ridiculous rumors start, but I’m hearing that I bought an apartment for Nic in NYC? TOTAL BS. Where does this stuff come from?!!!” he tweeted.
Photos: Getty
