Mon, 11 December 2017 at 6:17 pm

Dwayne Johnson Expecting Another Baby Girl with Lauren Hashian!

Dwayne Johnson Expecting Another Baby Girl with Lauren Hashian!

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is going to become a father for the third time as he and longtime girlfriend Lauren Hashian are expecting another child!

The 45-year-old Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle actor announced the news in the cutest way, thanks to help from his two-year-old daughter Jasmine.

“Our Jasmine Lia would like to make a big announcement – IT’S A GIRL! [Lauren] and I are boundlessly grateful for this blessing as this spring we’ll welcome our second baby,” Dwayne wrote on Instagram.

“Plus, Jazzy is excited to boss around and protect her lil’ sis And once again, big daddy is completely surrounded by beautiful estrogen and loving, powerful female mana. All girls. Only dude. I wouldn’t have it any other way. #ItsAGirl #GratefulMan #TequilaTime,” he added.

Dwayne and his ex-wife Dany are the parents of a 16-year-old daughter, Simone Garcia Johnson. She will be the Golden Globe Ambassador next year!

A post shared by therock (@therock) on

Photos: Getty
