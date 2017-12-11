Top Stories
Mon, 11 December 2017 at 10:46 am

Gigi Hadid Rocks Armpit Hair for Love's Boxing-Themed Video!

Gigi Hadid Rocks Armpit Hair for Love's Boxing-Themed Video!

Gigi Hadid is starring in Love‘s advent calendar for day eleven of the annual December series!

In this workout themed video, the 22-year-old model is seen boxing and doing her thing, all while going all natural without shaving her armpit hair.

“I love seeing everyone else’s videos. It’s celebratory of epic human beings and always pushes boundaries. The fashion circle is a family, so the Love Advent kind of feels like a Holiday Year Book in a way. Headmaster Grand style,” Gigi said.

Watch the video below…
gigi hadid armpit hair love video 01
gigi hadid armpit hair love video 02
gigi hadid armpit hair love video 03
gigi hadid armpit hair love video 04
gigi hadid armpit hair love video 05

