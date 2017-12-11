Top Stories
Golden Globes 2018 Nominations - Full List Revealed!

Celebrities Send Support to Keaton Jones After Viral Bullying Video - Read Tweets

Simone Biles Can Now Add This to Her Resume!

Mon, 11 December 2017 at 12:24 pm

Netflix's Most Binge-Watched Shows of 2017 - Top 10 List!

Netflix rarely releases data on how users watch their content, but this year, the streaming service has released three lists of binge-watched shows!

Today, Netflix released lists of the most Devoured Shows (which means watching more than two hours per day), Most Savored Shows (which means watching less than two hours per day), and shows that couples Netflix cheated (which means watching episodes ahead of your partner).

In addition, the streaming service also published data about the shows families most watched together.

Click through the slideshow below to see the most binge-watched shows of 2017…
