Seoul Music Awards 2018 Nominations - Full List of Nominees!

The nominations are officially in for the 2018 Seoul Music Awards!

The 27th annual awards ceremony, which celebrates achievements in the music industry in South Korea, will be held at Gocheok Sky Dome on January 25, 2018 in South Korea.

The awards show nominated many popular Korean pop acts like BTS, EXO and Twice. Fan voting is heavily factored into the categories, including the New Artist Award. The Popularity Award will be determined 100% by votes from Korean users, while the Korean Wave Award will be determined by international voters.

Voting begins on Monday (December 11) and runs through January 22, 2018. To vote, head to SeoulMusicAwards.com.

See all the nominees inside!

Bonsang Awards (Main Prize): Ailee, Akdong Musician, Apink, B1A4, BLACKPINK, Block B, Bobby, Bolbbalgan4, BTOB, BTS, Buzz, CNBLUE, Crush, Dean, DIA, Eddy Kim, Epik High, EXID, EXO, FTISLAND, G-Dragon, GFRIEND, Girl’s Day, Girls’ Generation, GOT7, gugudan, Han Dong Geun, Heize, Highlight, Hwang Chi Yeol, Hyukoh, HyunA, IU, Jung Joon Il, Jung Seung Hwan, Lee Hyori, Lovelyz, MAMAMOO, Mad Clown, MeloMance, MOMOLAND, MONSTA X, Naul, NCT 127, NU’EST W, Psy, Red Velvet, Samuel, SECHSKIES, SEVENTEEN, Shin Hyun Hee and Kim Root, SF9, Sunmi, Super Junior, Suran, Taemin, Taeyeon, TWICE, UP10TION, Urban Zakapa, VIXX, WINNER, Yoon Jong Shin, Zico, Zion.T

New Artist Award: Chungha, Golden Child, JBJ, Jeong Sewoon, KARD, MXM, ONE, PRISTIN, Wanna One, Weki Meki, Woo Won Jae

Popularity Award: Ailee, Akdong Musician, Apink, B1A4, BLACKPINK, Block B, Bobby, Bolbbalgan4, BTOB, BTS, Buzz, CNBLUE, Crush, Dean, DIA, Eddy Kim, Epik High, EXID, EXO, FTISLAND, G-Dragon, GFRIEND, Girl’s Day, Girls’ Generation, GOT7, gugudan, Han Dong Geun, Heize, Highlight, Hwang Chi Yeol, Hyukoh, HyunA, IU, Jung Joon Il, Jung Seung Hwan, Lee Hyori, Lovelyz, MAMAMOO, Mad Clown, MeloMance, MOMOLAND, MONSTA X, Naul, NCT 127, NU’EST W, Psy, Red Velvet, Samuel, SECHSKIES, SEVENTEEN, Shin Hyun Hee and Kim Root, SF9, Sunmi, Super Junior, Suran, Taemin, Taeyeon, TWICE, UP10TION, Urban Zakapa, VIXX, WINNER, Yoon Jong Shin, Zico, Zion.T, Chungha, Golden Child, JBJ, Jeong Sewoon, KARD, MXM, ONE, PRISTIN, Wanna One, Weki Meki, Woo Won Jae

Korean Wave Award: Ailee, Akdong Musician, Apink, B1A4, BLACKPINK, Block B, Bobby, Bolbbalgan4, BTOB, BTS, Buzz, CNBLUE, Crush, Dean, DIA, Eddy Kim, Epik High, EXID, EXO, FTISLAND, G-Dragon, GFRIEND, Girl’s Day, Girls’ Generation, GOT7, gugudan, Han Dong Geun, Heize, Highlight, Hwang Chi Yeol, Hyukoh, HyunA, IU, Jung Joon Il, Jung Seung Hwan, Lee Hyori, Lovelyz, MAMAMOO, Mad Clown, MeloMance, MOMOLAND, MONSTA X, Naul, NCT 127, NU’EST W, Psy, Red Velvet, Samuel, SECHSKIES, SEVENTEEN, Shin Hyun Hee and Kim Root, SF9, Sunmi, Super Junior, Suran, Taemin, Taeyeon, TWICE, UP10TION, Urban Zakapa, VIXX, WINNER, Yoon Jong Shin, Zico, Zion.T, Chungha, Golden Child, JBJ, Jeong Sewoon, KARD, MXM, ONE, PRISTIN, Wanna One, Weki Meki, Woo Won Jae