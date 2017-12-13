Jenna Coleman & Rufus Sewell Premiere Season Two of 'Victoria' in NYC
Jenna Coleman and Rufus Sewell hit the red carpet for the premiere of the second season of their show Victoria on Tuesday (December 12) in New York City.
The 31-year-old actress looked pretty in a lavender dress while her 50-year-old co-star looked handsome in a gray suit for the premiere.
Earlier that same day, it was announced that Victoria had been renewed for a third season with Jenna returning to her role as Queen Victoria.
The new season of Victoria premieres on Masterpiece on PBS on January 14.
