Jenna Coleman & Rufus Sewell Premiere Season Two of 'Victoria' in NYC

Wed, 13 December 2017 at 12:29 am

Jenna Coleman and Rufus Sewell hit the red carpet for the premiere of the second season of their show Victoria on Tuesday (December 12) in New York City.

The 31-year-old actress looked pretty in a lavender dress while her 50-year-old co-star looked handsome in a gray suit for the premiere.

Earlier that same day, it was announced that Victoria had been renewed for a third season with Jenna returning to her role as Queen Victoria.

The new season of Victoria premieres on Masterpiece on PBS on January 14.

