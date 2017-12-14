Thu, 14 December 2017 at 3:57 pm
Harvey Weinstein Sexual Assault Allegations Are Being Investigated by the LAPD
- Harvey Weinstein accusers are getting the full attention of the Los Angeles Police Department.- TMZ
- Louis Tomlinson is totally focused on recording his debut solo album! – Just Jared Jr
- Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez could be engaged by Christmas! – DListed
- Twitter loves Robin Roberts for this comment about Omarosa Manigault – TooFab
- Drag Race: All Stars Season 3 has a premiere date! – Towleroad
- Jake Paul admits he was in love. – J-14
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images Posted to: Harvey Weinstein, Newsies
Sponsored Links by ZergNet