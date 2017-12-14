Top Stories
Gigi Hadid Responds After Fan Requests a Taylor Swift Birthday Post

Gigi Hadid Responds After Fan Requests a Taylor Swift Birthday Post

Who Was Just Jared's Most Popular Actress of 2017? Vote Now!

Who Was Just Jared's Most Popular Actress of 2017? Vote Now!

James McAvoy Explains What He Did (&amp; Didn't Do) to Get His Buff, Lean Body!

James McAvoy Explains What He Did (& Didn't Do) to Get His Buff, Lean Body!

Is Nick Cannon Trying to Send Mariah Carey a Message?

Is Nick Cannon Trying to Send Mariah Carey a Message?

Thu, 14 December 2017 at 3:57 pm

Harvey Weinstein Sexual Assault Allegations Are Being Investigated by the LAPD

Harvey Weinstein Sexual Assault Allegations Are Being Investigated by the LAPD
  • Harvey Weinstein accusers are getting the full attention of the Los Angeles Police Department.- TMZ
  • Louis Tomlinson is totally focused on recording his debut solo album! – Just Jared Jr
  • Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez could be engaged by Christmas! – DListed
  • Twitter loves Robin Roberts for this comment about Omarosa ManigaultTooFab
  • Drag Race: All Stars Season 3 has a premiere date! – Towleroad
  • Jake Paul admits he was in love. – J-14
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Harvey Weinstein, Newsies

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • 50 Cent just signed a major new deal with Starz - TMZ
  • Bella Thorne needs help naming her new puppy - Just Jared Jr
  • Lady Gaga dresses up as a sexy elf for Christmas party - TooFab
  • Issa Rae has a new TV show in the works - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Witney Carson will no longer dance on the DWTS: Live tour - Just Jared Jr