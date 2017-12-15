Laura Dern Says It's 'Really Exciting' That 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Has Strong Female Leads

Laura Dern is all smiles while striking a pose at the 2017 Muse Awards held at New York Hilton Midtown on Thursday (December 14) in New York City.

The 50-year-old actress was honored at the annual gala holiday luncheon celebrating the vision and achievements of women who work in the entertainment industry.

That same evening, Laura made her way to the NBC Studios to make an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, where she talked about having so many strong female leads in Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

“It really is incredible and lets say as a deep homage we had the greatest muse possible in Princess Leia, our beloved Carrie Fisher,” Laura expressed. “To continue that tradition and have Star Wars and the incredible producers working on the film and Rian Johnson, who wrote and directed it, have these incredible female complicated and powerful women is really exciting.”



Laura Dern Talks ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’

Click inside to watch the rest of Laura Dern’s appearance on Late Night…



Laura Dern’s Grandmother Drove Her to the Golden Globes in 1982