Paul Wesley Joins 'Frankenstein' Off-Broadway Castmates at Meet & Greet

Paul Wesley is starring in the off-Broadway production of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein!

The 35-year-old Vampire Diaries actor attended the meet and greet for the cast and company of Ensemble for the Romantic Century’s off-Broadway premiere at the Shelter Studios on Thursday (December 14) in New York City.

He was joined by Robert Fairchild, who also choreographed the show, as well as Mia Vallet, Rocco Sisto, Krysty Swann, Avey Noble, Peyton Lusk, and Shiv Ajay Pancholi-Parekh.

The production, directed by Donald T. Sanders, will run from December 21 to January 7, with opening night on December 27 at Pershing Square Signature Center.

In Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein, “The joys and perils of motherhood, the hovering shadow of infant mortality, and the sting of loneliness and rejection merge as Mary Shelley creates her masterwork, Frankenstein. The Creature that Dr. Frankenstein produces, an assemblage of disparate elements, coalesces into a monster with a human soul. His horrific appearance conceals the gentlest heart. Through no fault of his own, he is forced to descend into evil deeds. Excerpts from the 1818 edition of Frankenstein, music, and dance interwoven with Mary Shelley‘s letters and diaries create parallel narratives as both dramas unfold.” (via TheaterMania.com)

