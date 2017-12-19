Kim Jong-Hyun Suicide Note Reveals Pressures of K-Pop Fame

Kim Jong-Hyun‘s tragic suicide note has allegedly been released, citing the high pressure of being a celebrity in Korea.

The leader of the popular five-member Korean pop troupe SHINee – better known as Jonghyun – sadly passed away at the age of 27 after being taken to the hospital in an unconscious state on Monday (December 18) in Seoul, South Korea.

Management group SM Entertainment has released a statement, and now Kim‘s farewell note has reportedly been uploaded to social media.

Police report that Kim’s older sister got a text message on Monday suggesting that the star was going to kill himself, according to Variety. On Tuesday, a longer suicide note was posted on the Instagram account belonging to Nine, a musician with modern rock band Dear Cloud. According to Nine’s management, the note was given to her two weeks prior to Kim’s death.

“I am broken from inside,” the note reads. “The depression that had been slowly eating me up finally devoured me and I couldn’t defeat it.”

He added that his doctor suggested that Kim’s personality was the reason he couldn’t get rid of the depression.

“Maybe I wasn’t supposed to come up against the world; maybe I wasn’t supposed to be known to the world; I’ve learned that’s what (makes my life) difficult,” Kim wrote. How come I chose that.”

Our thoughts continue to be with Kim‘s loved ones during this difficult time.