Tue, 19 December 2017 at 1:45 am

Kristen Wiig, Hong Chau, & Laura Dern Team Up for 'Downsizing' Premiere

Kristen Wiig, Hong Chau, & Laura Dern Team Up for 'Downsizing' Premiere

Laura Dern, Kristen Wiig, and Hong Chau premiered their new movie Downsizing in Los Angeles!

The actresses joined forces at the Regency Village Theatre on Monday (December 18) in Westwood.

Laura rocked a black and grey dress with matching lace-up boots, Kristen sported a one-shoulder black and white gown, and Hong sparkled in a long-sleeve silver sequin dress.

They were joined by their co-stars Christoph Waltz, James Van Der Beek, Niecy Nash, Udo Kier, Paul Mabon, Margareta Pettersson, Kerri Kenney, Ingjerd Egeberg, Tim Driscoll, and director Alexander Payne.

Virginia Madsen, Melissa Bolona, Joe P. Harris also stepped out to show their support.

Downsizing – also starring Matt Damon – is a social satire in which a guy realizes he would have a better life if he were to shrink himself.

Don’t miss it when it hits theaters on December 22!

FYI: Kristen is wearing a Marc Jacobs dress, Christian Louboutin shoes, AS29 rings, Maxior earrings, Jennifer Meyer studs, and an Edie Parker clutch. Hong is wearing Jennifer Meyer jewelry and carrying a Tyler Ellis clutch. Laura is wearing Vassilis Zoulias, Christian Louboutin shoes, and Fernando Jorge jewelry.

25+ pictures inside of Kristen Wiig, Hong Chau, Laura Dern, and more at the premiere…

