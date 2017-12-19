Top Stories
'Ocean's 8' Trailer Brings Sandra Bullock's Heist to the Met Gala - Watch Now!

'Ocean's 8' Trailer Brings Sandra Bullock's Heist to the Met Gala - Watch Now!

Kim Jong-Hyun Suicide Note Reveals Pressures of K-Pop Fame

Kim Jong-Hyun Suicide Note Reveals Pressures of K-Pop Fame

Tue, 19 December 2017 at 12:28 am

Miley Cyrus & Pup Mary Jane Step Out for a Hike in LA

Miley Cyrus & Pup Mary Jane Step Out for a Hike in LA

Miley Cyrus enjoyed the sunshine with her pit bull Mary Jane today!

The 25-year-old “Malibu” singer and her furry friend were spotted going on a hike on Monday (December 18) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Miley Cyrus

Miley sported a bright blue sweatshirt, black leggings, grey sneakers, and a yellow and white knitted beanie with a pom-pom.

Later that night, she performed “Wrecking Ball” on night one of The Voice finale with her team’s contestant Brooke Simpson.

Check out the tattoo of Mary Jane that Miley recently got inked on her arm below!

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

Just Jared on Facebook
miley cyrus and pup mary jane step out for a hike in la 01
miley cyrus and pup mary jane step out for a hike in la 02
miley cyrus and pup mary jane step out for a hike in la 03
miley cyrus and pup mary jane step out for a hike in la 04
miley cyrus and pup mary jane step out for a hike in la 05

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Celebrity Pets, Miley Cyrus

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Rob Lowe helped battle the California fires alongside firefighters - TMZ
  • Liam Payne went shirtless on stage at the 2017 Jingle Ball in Florida - Just Jared Jr
  • Dita Von Teese opens up about her failed marriage to Marilyn Manson - TooFab
  • Is The Office coming back?! - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Find out why Harry Styles was cast in Dunkirk - Just Jared Jr
  • Marjorie


    Google is paying 97$ per hour,with weekly payouts.You can also avail this.
    On tuesday I got a great new Land Rover Range Rover from having earned $11752 this last four weeks..with-out any doubt it’s the most-comfortable job I have ever done .. It sounds unbelievable but you wont forgive yourself if you don’t check it
    !da55d:
    ➽➽
    ➽➽;➽➽ http://GoogleHomeLifeCashJobsOpportunity/simple/work… ★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫:::::!da55lu