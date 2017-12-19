Miley Cyrus & Pup Mary Jane Step Out for a Hike in LA

Miley Cyrus enjoyed the sunshine with her pit bull Mary Jane today!

The 25-year-old “Malibu” singer and her furry friend were spotted going on a hike on Monday (December 18) in Los Angeles.

Miley sported a bright blue sweatshirt, black leggings, grey sneakers, and a yellow and white knitted beanie with a pom-pom.

Later that night, she performed “Wrecking Ball” on night one of The Voice finale with her team’s contestant Brooke Simpson.

Check out the tattoo of Mary Jane that Miley recently got inked on her arm below!