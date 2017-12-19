Tom Hardy Battles for Control of His Body in New 'Venom' Scene

Tom Hardy gets physical on the set of his upcoming movie Venom on Tuesday (December 19) in Atlanta, Ga.

The 40-year-old actor, who is playing the role of Eddie Brock, was reportedly seen trying to battle for control of his body against Venom, according to photographers on set.

Venom is a Symbiote who needs to bond with a human for survival. When he bonds with Eddie, he becomes one of Spider-Man’s most infamous archenemies. You’ll definitely learn more when the movie hits theaters on October 5, 2018!

Over the weekend, Tom was spotted filming a fight scene for the movie with his co-star Scott Haze.

