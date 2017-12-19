Tom Hardy Battles for Control of His Body in New 'Venom' Scene

Top Stories
Tue, 19 December 2017 at 7:08 pm

Tom Hardy gets physical on the set of his upcoming movie Venom on Tuesday (December 19) in Atlanta, Ga.

The 40-year-old actor, who is playing the role of Eddie Brock, was reportedly seen trying to battle for control of his body against Venom, according to photographers on set.

Venom is a Symbiote who needs to bond with a human for survival. When he bonds with Eddie, he becomes one of Spider-Man’s most infamous archenemies. You’ll definitely learn more when the movie hits theaters on October 5, 2018!

Over the weekend, Tom was spotted filming a fight scene for the movie with his co-star Scott Haze.

