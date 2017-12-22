Top Stories
Jordan Feldstein Dead - Music Manager &amp; Jonah Hill's Brother Dies at 40

Jordan Feldstein Dead - Music Manager & Jonah Hill's Brother Dies at 40

Kris Jenner Reveals What Jennifer Lawrence Got Her for Christmas!

Kris Jenner Reveals What Jennifer Lawrence Got Her for Christmas!

Anderson Cooper &amp; Andy Cohen Dish On Their Failed Blind Date

Anderson Cooper & Andy Cohen Dish On Their Failed Blind Date

Patrick Schwarzenegger Would Consider a Political Run in the Future!

Patrick Schwarzenegger Would Consider a Political Run in the Future!

Fri, 22 December 2017 at 4:24 pm

Kanye West Wears a Camouflage Coat While Working in Milan!

Kanye West Wears a Camouflage Coat While Working in Milan!

Kanye West looks cool in camouflage while hard at work.

The 40-year-old My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy rapper was spotted hard at work on Friday (November 22) in Milan, Italy.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kanye West

The superstar was spotted at a Milan showroom around 2 PM. He then spent the whole afternoon there, until around 7:30 PM, when he went to a pizzeria in the center of Milan with the women who were working with him all day, where they stayed until around 9 PM before heading back to the showroom.

We can’t wait to see what he’s been working on!
Just Jared on Facebook
kanye west camo milan italy 01
kanye west camo milan italy 02
kanye west camo milan italy 03
kanye west camo milan italy 04
kanye west camo milan italy 05

Photos: BACKGRID
Posted to: Kanye West

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kendall Jenner may be getting a very nice gift from Blake Griffin for Christmas - TMZ
  • Meghan Trainor is engaged! - Just Jared Jr
  • Blake Lively is trolling Ryan Reynolds over burnt Christmas cookies - TooFab
  • Mel Gibson is getting sued - The Hollywood Reporter
  • This episode of Wizards of Waverly Place never happened - Just Jared Jr
  • Jamaro

    OMG! He’s put on a TON of weight. He looks like a chocolate Pillsbury Doughboy!

  • parisjok

    he is so cray cray and I really don’t care for him at all

  • Ilisei Alexandru

    Why are you even clicking on articles about him you dumb moron?

  • Vickie


    Google is paying 97$ per hour,with weekly payouts.You can also avail this.
    On tuesday I got a great New Land Rover Range Rover from having earned $11752 this last four weeks..with-out any doubt it’s the most-comfortable job I have ever done .. It sounds unbelievable but you wont forgive yourself if you don’t check it
    !da62d:
    ➽➽
    ➽➽;➽➽ http://GoogleTeamSkyUpdateWorkFromHome/more/cash… ★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫:::::!da62luu