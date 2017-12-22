Kanye West Wears a Camouflage Coat While Working in Milan!

Kanye West looks cool in camouflage while hard at work.

The 40-year-old My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy rapper was spotted hard at work on Friday (November 22) in Milan, Italy.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kanye West

The superstar was spotted at a Milan showroom around 2 PM. He then spent the whole afternoon there, until around 7:30 PM, when he went to a pizzeria in the center of Milan with the women who were working with him all day, where they stayed until around 9 PM before heading back to the showroom.

We can’t wait to see what he’s been working on!