Top Stories
Kourtney Kardashian &amp; Boyfriend Younes Bendjima Go on a Romantic Ice Skating Date!

Kourtney Kardashian & Boyfriend Younes Bendjima Go on a Romantic Ice Skating Date!

Selena Gomez is the Best Maid of Honor Ever - See How She Surprised Her Cousin!

Selena Gomez is the Best Maid of Honor Ever - See How She Surprised Her Cousin!

Patrick Schwarzenegger Would Consider a Political Run in the Future!

Patrick Schwarzenegger Would Consider a Political Run in the Future!

Sun, 24 December 2017 at 2:15 am

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley & Jason Statham Go Shopping in Beverly Hills

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley & Jason Statham Go Shopping in Beverly Hills

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham pick up their car from the valet garage after shopping at the Saint Laurent store on Saturday afternoon (December 23) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 30-year-old actress kept things cool and chic in a plaid shirt, leather pants, and sunglasses while her 50-year-old fiance rocked a tan jacket and shades as they picked up some last minute Christmas gifts.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Rosie and Jason were recently in Utah for a few days where they took tons of photos from their quiet retreat with their almost six-month-old son Jack.

Check out a photo below!

Antelope Canyon

A post shared by Rosie HW (@rosiehw) on

Just Jared on Facebook
rosie huntington whiteely jason statham go christmas shopping in beverly hills 01
rosie huntington whiteely jason statham go christmas shopping in beverly hills 02
rosie huntington whiteely jason statham go christmas shopping in beverly hills 03
rosie huntington whiteely jason statham go christmas shopping in beverly hills 04
rosie huntington whiteely jason statham go christmas shopping in beverly hills 05

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Jason Statham, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ariana Grande is celebrating the holidays in Colorado - TMZ
  • Dove Cameron named her first teddy bear after this singer - Just Jared Jr
  • Fans have started a petition to cut Matt Damon out of Ocean's 8 - TooFab
  • The release date for Kate McKinnon and Mila Kunis' new movie has been pushed back - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Bella Thorne just made her directorial debut with this new music video - Just Jared Jr