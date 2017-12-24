Rosie Huntington-Whiteley & Jason Statham Go Shopping in Beverly Hills

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham pick up their car from the valet garage after shopping at the Saint Laurent store on Saturday afternoon (December 23) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 30-year-old actress kept things cool and chic in a plaid shirt, leather pants, and sunglasses while her 50-year-old fiance rocked a tan jacket and shades as they picked up some last minute Christmas gifts.

Rosie and Jason were recently in Utah for a few days where they took tons of photos from their quiet retreat with their almost six-month-old son Jack.

