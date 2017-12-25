Kumail Nanjiani Tells You How to Watch 'The Big Sick' for Free

Kumail Nanjiani has revealed there’s a way to watch his new movie The Big Sick for free!

The film was unjustly shut out of the Golden Globe nominations earlier this month, but we hope it will still get some Oscar noms next month.

“For those of you who wanna watch #TheBigSick with your families & don’t have Amazon Prime or can’t afford to purchase it: The whole movie is available on pornhub. Don’t ask me how I know. It’s under ‘interracial.’ This is not a joke,” Kumail tweeted.

Pornhub jokingly replied that they were trying to find the movie to remove, but can’t find it. “Kumail, we are trying to find it to remove with no luck. The whole Pornhub team is frantically looking through ‘big sick’ videos on Christmas day. Thanks!”

“Oh no. Oh. Oh no. I didn’t mean it should be removed! Enjoy your Christmas! You’ve brought joy to so many people! You deserve this break!” Kumail responded.

People who have Amazon Prime memberships can watch the movie legally on there!