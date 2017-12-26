Top Stories
First Photos of Kylie Jenner at Family's Christmas Eve Party!

Michael Jackson's Three Kids Pose Together in Rare Photo

Kennedy Center Honors 2017 - Performers, Presenters, & Honorees!

How Far Along is Khloe Kardashian?

Tue, 26 December 2017 at 6:07 pm

Rob Lowe Reveals His Honest Thoughts About 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'

Rob Lowe isn’t afraid to voice his honest opinion about the latest installment of Star Wars!

The Parks and Recreation actor opened up about his true feelings after watching Star Wars: The Last Jedi on his Twitter on Tuesday (December 26). Warning: possible spoilers ahead!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rob Lowe

Last Jedi was fine, but the whole ‘finding the code breaker’ story was profoundly uncompelling,” he wrote.

“Knew Mark [Hamill] back in the day. He’s still as funny and smart as ever. And.. he GETS it. #LastJedi” he added.

“Daisy Ridley and Adam Driver MAKE the movie. More of them. Less of the others. Please and thank you. #LastJedi.”

Do you agree? See all his tweets below!
Photos: Getty Images
