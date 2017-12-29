Top Stories
36 Most Shocking Celebrity Breakups of 2017

PETA Calls Out Luke Bryan for Gifting Wife Caroline With Two Kangaroos

Celebs Slam Donald Trump for His Global Warming Tweet

New PDA Photos of Sam Smith & Brandon Flynn Revealed!

Fri, 29 December 2017 at 7:34 pm

Rob Dyrdek & Wife Bryiana Welcome Baby Girl - Find Out Her Name!

Rob Dyrdek now has a daughter!

The 43-year-old entrepreneur and former professional skateboarder and his wife, model Bryiana Noelle Flores, 26, welcomed their new baby girl into the world on Friday (December 29).

The Rob & Big and Ridiculousness star took to Instagram to share the exciting news with fans.

“She is an angel from heaven,” he captioned the sweet family pics below. “She is absolute perfection. She is our princess. She is Nala Ryan Dyrdek. So thankful for the strength of my amazing wife and grateful for our growing family. π€±π½πΌπ½πΆπ½πΊπ»ππΈππΈππππΌππΌππΌππΌ.”

The couple are also parents to 15-month-old son Kodah.

Congratulations to the growing family!

