Top Stories
Selena Gomez &amp; Charlie Puth Once Worked Together in a Closet

Selena Gomez & Charlie Puth Once Worked Together in a Closet

Disney's Film Slate for 2018, 2019, &amp; Beyond is So Exciting!

Disney's Film Slate for 2018, 2019, & Beyond is So Exciting!

Activist Erica Garner Dies at 27, Celebs Pay Tribute on Twitter

Activist Erica Garner Dies at 27, Celebs Pay Tribute on Twitter

Tamar Braxton Just Had Her Husband Arrested, Find Out Why!

Tamar Braxton Just Had Her Husband Arrested, Find Out Why!

Sat, 30 December 2017 at 3:43 pm

Sam Smith Wears a Dress & Heels While Preparing for 2018!

Sam Smith Wears a Dress & Heels While Preparing for 2018!

Sam Smith looks so fierce while posing in a sequined dress and a floral headpiece in a new photo posted to his Instagram stories.

The 25-year-old singer posted a selfie on his stories, remarking that it was “nearly 2018.” The next story was this photo!

Sam had something big to celebrate that day.

“Just found out that In The Lonely Hour has just gone 8X PLATINUM in the UK. My heart is so full. I look back on these songs, and these lyrics like I would an old photo album. Thank you to whoever has got this album, I hope it continues to be your friend on those lonely nights,” Sam tweeted.

Congrats!!!
Just Jared on Facebook
sam smith wears a dress heels 01
sam smith wears a dress heels 02

Photos: Instagram
Posted to: Sam Smith

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Stan Lee is missing $300K because of a forged check - TMZ
  • Zac Efron almost died while biking with Hugh Jackman - Just Jared Jr
  • Check out a sneak peek of the Fantastic Beasts sequel - TooFab
  • Rachel Lindsay is spilling on life after the Bachelorette - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Becky G just revealed she has a half sister - Just Jared Jr