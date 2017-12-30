Sam Smith Wears a Dress & Heels While Preparing for 2018!

Sam Smith looks so fierce while posing in a sequined dress and a floral headpiece in a new photo posted to his Instagram stories.

The 25-year-old singer posted a selfie on his stories, remarking that it was “nearly 2018.” The next story was this photo!

Sam had something big to celebrate that day.

“Just found out that In The Lonely Hour has just gone 8X PLATINUM in the UK. My heart is so full. I look back on these songs, and these lyrics like I would an old photo album. Thank you to whoever has got this album, I hope it continues to be your friend on those lonely nights,” Sam tweeted.

Congrats!!!