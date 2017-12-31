Sugarland Reunites for NYE 2018 Performance in Times Square!

Sugarland performers Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bush hit the stage in the middle of Times Square for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2018 on Sunday (December 31) in New York City.

The longtime country music duo reunited earlier this year after seven years of not releasing any new music.

The duo sang a medley of their biggest hits, including their new single “Still the Same.”

“That was too much fun! Happy New Year to each and every one of you. We can’t wait to see what 2018 has in store. #RockinEve 🍾 🎉,” they tweeted.