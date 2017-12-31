Top Stories
Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve 2018 Performers List - See Who's Performing Tonight!

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve 2018 Performers List - See Who's Performing Tonight!

Anderson Cooper Reveals His Heated Clothes for New Year's Eve!

Anderson Cooper Reveals His Heated Clothes for New Year's Eve!

Here's What Happened to Mariah Carey During New Year's Eve 2017 Performance

Here's What Happened to Mariah Carey During New Year's Eve 2017 Performance

You Won't Believe What Miranda Kerr's Husband Did for His NYE Party!

You Won't Believe What Miranda Kerr's Husband Did for His NYE Party!

Sun, 31 December 2017 at 9:46 pm

Sugarland Reunites for NYE 2018 Performance in Times Square!

Sugarland Reunites for NYE 2018 Performance in Times Square!

Sugarland performers Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bush hit the stage in the middle of Times Square for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2018 on Sunday (December 31) in New York City.

The longtime country music duo reunited earlier this year after seven years of not releasing any new music.

The duo sang a medley of their biggest hits, including their new single “Still the Same.”

“That was too much fun! Happy New Year to each and every one of you. We can’t wait to see what 2018 has in store. #RockinEve 🍾 🎉,” they tweeted.
Just Jared on Facebook
sugarland jennifer nettles kristian bush new years eve 01
sugarland jennifer nettles kristian bush new years eve 02
sugarland jennifer nettles kristian bush new years eve 03
sugarland jennifer nettles kristian bush new years eve 04
sugarland jennifer nettles kristian bush new years eve 05
sugarland jennifer nettles kristian bush new years eve 06
sugarland jennifer nettles kristian bush new years eve 07
sugarland jennifer nettles kristian bush new years eve 08
sugarland jennifer nettles kristian bush new years eve 09
sugarland jennifer nettles kristian bush new years eve 10
sugarland jennifer nettles kristian bush new years eve 11
sugarland jennifer nettles kristian bush new years eve 12
sugarland jennifer nettles kristian bush new years eve 13
sugarland jennifer nettles kristian bush new years eve 14
sugarland jennifer nettles kristian bush new years eve 15
sugarland jennifer nettles kristian bush new years eve 16

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 New Year's Eve, Jennifer Nettles, Kristian Bush, Sugarland

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kyle Richards' Encino house was robbed of over $1 million worth of jewelry while she's in Aspen - TMZ
  • Nick Jonas reveals his least favorite Jonas Brothers song - Just Jared Jr
  • What is Kim Kardashian's New Year's Resolution? - TooFab
  • White Famous has been canceled after one season - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Louis Tomlinson's son Freddie is getting so big! - Just Jared Jr