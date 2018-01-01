Top Stories
Who Went Home on 'The Bachelor' 2018? Night One Spoilers!

Who Went Home on 'The Bachelor' 2018? Night One Spoilers!

Jessica Alba Gives Birth to Baby Boy on NYE - See First Photo!

Jessica Alba Gives Birth to Baby Boy on NYE - See First Photo!

These 10 Couples from Bachelor Nation Are Still Together Today!

These 10 Couples from Bachelor Nation Are Still Together Today!

A Star-Studded Group of Celebs Attended Dave Chappelle's NYE Show!

A Star-Studded Group of Celebs Attended Dave Chappelle's NYE Show!

Mon, 01 January 2018 at 2:10 pm

Time's Up Now: 300 Women in Hollywood Team Up to Fight Sexual Harassment

Time's Up Now: 300 Women in Hollywood Team Up to Fight Sexual Harassment

300 powerful women in Hollywood, including Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington, have joined forces to launch the Time’s Up initiative to fight back against sexual harassment in the workplace.

The initiative includes a legal defense fund that will help women protect themselves against sexual misconduct in the workplace and encourage them to report it when it happens. Time’s Up will also drive legislation to penalize any companies that tolerate harassment and it will seek to reach gender parity in Hollywood studios and talent agencies by 2020.

“Now, unlike ever before, our access to the media and to important decision makers has the potential of leading to real accountability and consequences. We want all survivors of sexual harassment, everywhere, to be heard, to be believed, and to know that accountability is possible,” the 300 women wrote in an open letter released on New Year’s Day. “We also want all victims and survivors to be able to access justice and support for the wrongdoing they have endured. We particularly want to lift up the voices, power, and strength of women working in low-wage industries where the lack of financial stability makes them vulnerable to high rates of gender-based violence and exploitation.”

Dakota Johnson, Emma Stone, Shonda Rhimes, Eva Longoria, and many more are among the women who signed the letter. They will also be wearing all black to the Golden Globes this Sunday in solidarity with the victims of sexual harassment who have come forward in recent months.

Go to TimesUpNow.com for more info and a link to donate.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Dakota Johnson, Emma Stone, Eva Longoria, Kerry Washington, Reese Witherspoon, Shonda Rhimes, Time's Up

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kyle Richards' Encino house was robbed of over $1 million worth of jewelry while she's in Aspen - TMZ
  • Nick Jonas reveals his least favorite Jonas Brothers song - Just Jared Jr
  • What is Kim Kardashian's New Year's Resolution? - TooFab
  • White Famous has been canceled after one season - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Louis Tomlinson's son Freddie is getting so big! - Just Jared Jr