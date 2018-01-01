Time's Up Now: 300 Women in Hollywood Team Up to Fight Sexual Harassment

300 powerful women in Hollywood, including Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington, have joined forces to launch the Time’s Up initiative to fight back against sexual harassment in the workplace.

The initiative includes a legal defense fund that will help women protect themselves against sexual misconduct in the workplace and encourage them to report it when it happens. Time’s Up will also drive legislation to penalize any companies that tolerate harassment and it will seek to reach gender parity in Hollywood studios and talent agencies by 2020.

“Now, unlike ever before, our access to the media and to important decision makers has the potential of leading to real accountability and consequences. We want all survivors of sexual harassment, everywhere, to be heard, to be believed, and to know that accountability is possible,” the 300 women wrote in an open letter released on New Year’s Day. “We also want all victims and survivors to be able to access justice and support for the wrongdoing they have endured. We particularly want to lift up the voices, power, and strength of women working in low-wage industries where the lack of financial stability makes them vulnerable to high rates of gender-based violence and exploitation.”

Dakota Johnson, Emma Stone, Shonda Rhimes, Eva Longoria, and many more are among the women who signed the letter. They will also be wearing all black to the Golden Globes this Sunday in solidarity with the victims of sexual harassment who have come forward in recent months.

Go to TimesUpNow.com for more info and a link to donate.