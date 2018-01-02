Taylor Swift Sent Snake-Themed Holiday Cards to Her Friends!

Taylor Swift is sticking to the snake-theme for her reputation era – even throughout the holidays!

Shawn Mendes‘ manager Andrew Gertler took to his Instagram Story earlier this week to share a Boomerang of the 28-year-old entertainer’s holiday cards featuring a snake across the front along with “Happy Holidayssss!”

“May your reputation shine bright this holiday season” was typed inside the card along with Taylor‘s signature.

Taylor hasn’t specifically mentioned why she chose a snake motif for her new album but many fans think it has to do with her feud with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

Check out the card below!