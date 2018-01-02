Top Stories
Tue, 02 January 2018 at 8:48 pm

'The Bachelorette' Winner Jef Holm Bets Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s New Relationship Won't Last

'The Bachelorette' Winner Jef Holm Bets Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s New Relationship Won't Last

Jef Holm and Arie Luyendyk Jr. were the final two on Emily Maynard‘s season of The Bachelorette, and it’s pretty clear that they are not friends today.

Arie was the runner-up and while Jef won the season, he and Emily eventually broke up.

Arie is now starring on The Bachelor and Jef doesn’t seem to think Arie and his winner will last longer than a year.

“Doesn’t matter who gets out of the limo…I’ll give 5k to the charity of @chrisbharrison’s choice if @ariejr lasts 1 year with anyone,” Jef tweeted during the premiere of The Bachelor.
