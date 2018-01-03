Lady Bird's Greta Gerwig & Saoirse Ronan Team Up for New York Film Critics Awards 2017

Greta Gerwig and Saoirse Ronan stepped out for the 2017 New York Film Critics Awards!

The 34-year-old Lady Bird writer and director and the film’s star, 23, hit the red carpet at the event held at TAO Downtown on Wednesday (January 3) in New York City.

Greta rocked a white dress with a bow along with white heels, while Saoirse stunned in a cream-colored suit jacket, black pants, and hot pink pumps, completing her look with colorful drop earrings and dark purple lipstick.

The duo are both nominated for Golden Globes this weekend for their work on the movie.

FYI: Greta is wearing Oscar de la Renta. Saoirse is wearing a Calvin Klein suit, Christian Louboutin heels, and David Webb jewelry.