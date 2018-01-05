Elizabeth Olsen & Boyfriend Robbie Arnett Couple Up at W Magazine's Pre-Golden Globes Party!

Elizabeth Olsen happily poses for a photograph while posing alongside her boyfriend Robbie Arnett at W Magazine’s Celebration of its Best Performances Portfolio and the Golden Globes on Thursday evening (January 4) at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles.

The 28-year-old actress and the handsome singer-songwriter were joined by Elizabeth‘s sister Ashley, who was spotted keeping a low profile while making her way inside the Chateau Marmont.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Elizabeth Olsen

Elizabeth also got to meet seven-year-old actress Brooklynn Prince from the Golden Globe nominated The Florida Project at the event.

FYI: Elizabeth is wearing a Brock Collection coat dress and jewelry by EF Collection.