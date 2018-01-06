Kit Harington Attends Charity Event After Alleged Incident at Bar
Kit Harington steps out on the red carpet at the 2018 Sean Penn & Friends Haiti Rising Gala on Saturday night (January 6) in Hollywood.
The 31-year-old actor was joined at the event by his Game of Thrones co-star Emilia Clarke. They are in town to attend the Golden Globes, where their series nominated for Best Television Series – Drama.
The charity event is held annually to support the J/P Haitian Relief Organization.
Less than 24 hours ago, Kit was allegedly thrown out of a New York City bar after an incident during a pool game.
FYI: Emilia is wearing an Elie Saab blouse and skirt.
