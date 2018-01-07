Allison Williams & Husband Ricky Van Veen Couple Up for Sean Penn's Charity Gala

Allison Williams poses with husband Ricky Van Veen inside the 2018 Sean Penn & Friends Haiti Rising Gala on Saturday night (January 6) in Hollywood.

The 29-year-old Get Out star looked super glam in a silk pink gown for the event.

Other stars at the event included Zachary Quinto and longtime boyfriend Miles McMillan, Jason Segel and girlfriend Alexis Mixter, Garcelle Beauvais, Melissa Bolona, and Colbie Caillat.

FYI: Allison is wearing an Adeam dress and Fernando Jorge earrings.

