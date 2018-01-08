Top Stories
Golden Globes 2018 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Kendall Jenner Responds to Critics of Her Acne at Globes

Jennifer Lawrence Did Half Her Makeup for Golden Globes, Then Didn't Go! (Video)

Will Oprah Run for President? Her Close Friend Lee Daniels Reacts...

Mon, 08 January 2018 at 4:56 pm

Gillian Anderson Receives a Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame!

Gillian Anderson Receives a Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame!

Gillian Anderson sits down next to her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame during the unveiling ceremony on Monday (January 8) in Hollywood.

The 49-year-old actress was honored by her friend Joel McHale, who gave a speech at the ceremony.

Gillian is currently starring on the revival of her show The X-Files, which is airing on Wednesday nights on Fox. You will soon get to see her on the big screen in the upcoming comedy The Spy Who Dumped Me.
