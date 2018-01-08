Gillian Anderson Receives a Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame!

Gillian Anderson sits down next to her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame during the unveiling ceremony on Monday (January 8) in Hollywood.

The 49-year-old actress was honored by her friend Joel McHale, who gave a speech at the ceremony.

Gillian is currently starring on the revival of her show The X-Files, which is airing on Wednesday nights on Fox. You will soon get to see her on the big screen in the upcoming comedy The Spy Who Dumped Me.