Top Stories
Golden Globes 2018 - Full Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage!

Golden Globes 2018 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Golden Globes 2018 Winners - Full List Revealed!

Golden Globes 2018 Winners - Full List Revealed!

Golden Globes After Parties - Full Coverage!

Golden Globes After Parties - Full Coverage!

Seth Meyers Slams Both Weinstein &amp; Spacey at Globes (Video)

Seth Meyers Slams Both Weinstein & Spacey at Globes (Video)

Mon, 08 January 2018 at 3:00 am

Lana Del Rey Explains Why Radiohead Might Be Taking Her to Court

Lana Del Rey Explains Why Radiohead Might Be Taking Her to Court

Lana Del Rey says she’s battling with Radiohead‘s lawyers over one song’s similarity.

The track in question, “Get Free,” is from Lana‘s latest studio album, 2017′s Lust For Life. Radiohead alleges that the song is too similar to their own hit, “Creep” – and they want 100% of the publishing, according to Lana.

“It’s true about the lawsuit. Although I know my song wasn’t inspired by Creep, Radiohead feel it was and want 100% of the publishing – I offered up to 40 over the last few months but they will only accept 100. Their lawyers have been relentless, so we will deal with it in court,” she wrote on Twitter on Sunday (January 7).

Interestingly, Radiohead faced similar legal issues with “Creep” upon its release. After the band admitted the song shared similarities with The Hollies‘ “The Air That I Breathe,” they agreed to settle a lawsuit out of court with the songwriters, Albert Hammond and Mike Hazlewood, and give them a percentage of the song’s publishing.

See her tweet below.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Lana Del Rey, Radiohead

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Stephen Curry still really wants to buy the Panthers with Diddy - TMZ
  • Ashley Wagner is not happy about not making the Olympic figure skating team - Just Jared Jr
  • This star walked out of a screening of Star Wars: The Last Jedi - TooFab
  • A Chelsea Manning documentary is officially in the works - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Meghan Trainor is dishing about her upcoming wedding - Just Jared Jr
  • Joher

    I can hear the resemblance at the beginning of the song but Lana is not this unknown artist trying to copy someone, she has a successful career and Radiohead should focus on reviving theirs instead of finding songs that sound similar to theirs

  • Shonna


    Goo-g-le is paying $97 p-e-r hour,wi-t-h weekly pa-y-outs.You can also ava-i-l this.
    On tuesday I got a brand new Land Rover Range Rover from having earned $11752 th-i-s last four weeks..w-i-th-out any doubt it’s the most-comfort-a-ble job I have ever done .. It so-u-nds unbelievable but you wont forgive yourself if you d-o-n’t check it
    !wx72d:
    ♥Y♥W♥Q♥F♥K♥X♥Z♥O♥V♥U♥B♥I♥N♥Q♥V♥C♥Y♥M♥D♥B♥Q♥Q♥Y♥F♥M♥Q♥T♥H♥B♥D♥F♥P
    >>>>> http://GoogleTeamSiteUpdateWorkFromHome/more/cash… ♥Y♥W♥Q♥F♥K♥X♥Z♥O♥V♥U♥B♥I♥N♥Q♥V♥C♥Y♥M♥D♥B♥Q♥Q♥Y♥F♥M♥Q♥T♥H♥B♥D♥F♥P:::::!wx72!jwehf

  • mxxm

    👏👏👏👏👏

  • Miriam Ma

    well they seem DESPERATE! I guess being a ‘has been’ band, this is the only way they can secure some income!!Ironically THEY were accused of the same thing be4..

  • plez

    Radiohead has the nerve to ask for 100% when they used a Hollies song in the first place. The Hollies did not ask for 100% from them. The lyrics and the production on Lana’s song are certainly different thus giving Radiohead total rights would and should not be acceptable. Lana should go to court. These old heads are going for everything but eventually they will be happy with 40 or 50%.