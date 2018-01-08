Lana Del Rey Explains Why Radiohead Might Be Taking Her to Court

Lana Del Rey says she’s battling with Radiohead‘s lawyers over one song’s similarity.

The track in question, “Get Free,” is from Lana‘s latest studio album, 2017′s Lust For Life. Radiohead alleges that the song is too similar to their own hit, “Creep” – and they want 100% of the publishing, according to Lana.

“It’s true about the lawsuit. Although I know my song wasn’t inspired by Creep, Radiohead feel it was and want 100% of the publishing – I offered up to 40 over the last few months but they will only accept 100. Their lawyers have been relentless, so we will deal with it in court,” she wrote on Twitter on Sunday (January 7).

Interestingly, Radiohead faced similar legal issues with “Creep” upon its release. After the band admitted the song shared similarities with The Hollies‘ “The Air That I Breathe,” they agreed to settle a lawsuit out of court with the songwriters, Albert Hammond and Mike Hazlewood, and give them a percentage of the song’s publishing.

