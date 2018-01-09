Top Stories
Tue, 09 January 2018 at 12:09 am

'For The People' Producer Explains Britt Robertson Casting Decision

Britt Robertson‘s casting in upcoming series For the People has been met with some controversy, but now producer Paul William Davies is explaining the decision.

The 27-year-old actress stepped out at the show’s panel at the 2018 Winter TCA Tour on Monday (January 8) at The Langham Huntington in Pasadena, Calif.

She was joined by her cast mates Ben Rappaport, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Rege-Jean Page, Vondie Curtis-Hall, Anna Deavere Smith, Wesam Keesh, Susannah Flood, Hope Davis, Ben Shenkman and executive producer Shonda Rhimes.

During the panel, Paul explained race was not a factor in recasting former lead Britne Oldford and giving the part to Britt.

“It really wasn’t [a factor], because it wasn’t like we moved from Britne to Britt. We moved through a tracking period, looking at other actresses. And part of it was just redefining the role of Sandra. She plays a little bit differently than she did in the original version,” Paul explained.

He added, “There was discussion with the network about the creative direction of the show. And so in the context of that, I ended up rewriting things. We also decided, just in the nature of the chemistry, that we would recast.”
  • Just Saying

    Yet another show of hers that will be cancelled. They need to stop casting her.

  • greppinwolf

    Britt Robertson “whines” through her acting. She has that one mode: whining with pouting. She’s poison to every show she’s ever been on. She needs acting lessons — not a series.

  • ShellBell

    At this point she’s more known for being Dylan O’Brien’s beard…sorry girlfriend than being an actress. If I was a producer, I’d think twice because everything she’s in seems to flop.

  • Anna

    Brit Robertson is an absolute HORRIBLE actress. I honestly have no idea why she keeps getting cast. Her shows and films FLOP for a reason. She has no acting talent. At this point I’m starting to think she sleeps her way into roles or something. There’s no way she’s getting cast because she’s a good actress. Her track record speaks volumes, everything she’s starred in has been canceled. Why these people keep casting her is beyond me.

  • Aylin -

    Are you serious? LMAO It is not her fault that the shows get canceled. She is so hard working, dedicated herself to her job and she is actually really good at acting. She is in this sector for a very long time.

    The world of television is very cruel. Too many successful shows have been canceled so far. It should not only be loaded on the actor’s shoulders. Hundreds of people are working at a show. If success doesn’t belong to actors, failure should not belong to actors. This is unfair. Stop talking nonsense.

  • Aylin -

    She is NOT only Dylan’s girlfriend. Stop calling her like that. She is in this sector longer than Dylan O’Brien. Yes, maybe he is more popular but it doesn’t mean she should label like that.

    GROW UP.

  • Aylin -

    She doesn’t need acting lessons. She is godd at her job so shut up. You guys are really pathetic lol
    If she gets the job, it means she has something. Get a life.

  • Aylin -

    Your comment is so fricking hilarious. She is good at her job. There are so many untalented actress (!) in this sector and they are so bloody popular but you say Brittany is not talented?! You so lame.

