Seal Accuses Oprah Winfrey of Knowing About Harvey Weinstein's Behavior

Chris Evans & 'Avengers' Co-Stars Share Big Laugh in New Set Photos!

YouTube Finally Responds to Logan Paul's 'Suicide Forest' Video

Wed, 10 January 2018 at 10:59 pm

Eddie Cibrian Flaunts Toned Abs on Vacation with Wife LeAnn Rimes!

Eddie Cibrian and LeAnn Rimes are showing off their super hot bodies on vacation!

The 44-year-old actor and the 35-year-old country singer held hands as they spent the day at the beach on Wednesday afternoon (January 10) in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Eddie went shirtless and showed off his super ripped six-pack while LeAnn looked sexy in a black, lace bikini.

Earlier this week, LeAnn took to Instagram to share a super cute selfie of herself and Eddie enjoying some R&R!

Hello Monday! Heaven! #paradise #vacay #thecalmbeforethestorm

A post shared by LeAnn Rimes Cibrian (@leannrimes) on

Photos: Backgrid USA
