Evan Peters Broods in a Moody Shoot for 'Rogue' Mag

Evan Peters graces the cover of Rogue Magazine‘s Winter issue, which is out on newsstands now.

The moody shoot is fitting, considering the 30-year-old actor’s ongoing success as a star on Ryan Murphy‘s series, American Horror Story.

Ryan recently spoke out about the possibility of Evan‘s return for the eighth season, which is set in the near-future, now that he’ll also be appearing in the upcoming Ryan-created series, Pose.

“We haven’t talked about that…the writers’ room on that show doesn’t start until February. It’s conceivable that they could overlap. I mean, Sarah Paulson has done two shows for me that were shooting at the same time. Usually, with the actors, I think of a role and then go to them and they either want to do it or not, so I haven’t even talked to Evan about what the role might be, but I would hope so. I think so,” he teased at the 2018 Winter TCA Tour.

Check out the cover below!