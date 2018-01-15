Top Stories
Kris Jenner Worries About People Exploiting Kylie Jenner's 'Certain Situation'

Aziz Ansari Responds to Sexual Misconduct Allegation

Logan Paul Emerged After Suicide Forest Video Scandal

Mon, 15 January 2018 at 9:00 am

Evan Peters Broods in a Moody Shoot for 'Rogue' Mag

Evan Peters graces the cover of Rogue Magazine‘s Winter issue, which is out on newsstands now.

The moody shoot is fitting, considering the 30-year-old actor’s ongoing success as a star on Ryan Murphy‘s series, American Horror Story.

Ryan recently spoke out about the possibility of Evan‘s return for the eighth season, which is set in the near-future, now that he’ll also be appearing in the upcoming Ryan-created series, Pose.

“We haven’t talked about that…the writers’ room on that show doesn’t start until February. It’s conceivable that they could overlap. I mean, Sarah Paulson has done two shows for me that were shooting at the same time. Usually, with the actors, I think of a role and then go to them and they either want to do it or not, so I haven’t even talked to Evan about what the role might be, but I would hope so. I think so,” he teased at the 2018 Winter TCA Tour.

Check out the cover below! For more from Evan, head to TheRogueMag.com.
Credit: Marcus Cooper; Photos: Rogue Magazine
Posted to: Evan Peters

