Top Stories
Jennifer Garner &amp; Ben Affleck's Son Samuel, 5, Left the Sweetest Note in a Library Book

Jennifer Garner & Ben Affleck's Son Samuel, 5, Left the Sweetest Note in a Library Book

Celebrities React to Dolores O&rsquo;Riordan's Sudden Death

Celebrities React to Dolores O’Riordan's Sudden Death

Logan Paul Emerged After Suicide Forest Video Scandal

Logan Paul Emerged After Suicide Forest Video Scandal

Mon, 15 January 2018 at 5:00 pm

Francia Raisa Talks Playing an 18-Year-Old at Age 29

Francia Raisa Talks Playing an 18-Year-Old at Age 29

Francia Raisa poses for a photo in her new shoot for Rogue magazine‘s latest issue.

Here is what the 29-year-old grown-ish actress had to share with the mag:

On playing a character over 10 years younger than her: “I’m 29 years-old but I’m playing an 18 year-old on this show. I still look so young. That was a struggle for me because I obviously wanted to graduate into playing older roles, but I look so young on-screen. I think I just had to learn to accept that I still look young and that means longevity for my career. I learned to embrace it and appreciate that I am able to participate in shows like Grown-ish because I do look so young.”

On support from loved ones: “My pastor has been a huge help in my life, just in helping ground me as far as dealing with the difference between my personal life and the industry life. And honestly, Selena [Gomez] has been a huge help in my career. I’ve seen her grow and she’s seen me grow and we have a lot of conversations about the industry. In seeing how much she has to go through… I’ve learned a lot myself, and so I’m really grateful to her and what she’s confided in me and taught me.”

On her kidney transplant surgery: “At the time I was 28-years-old and I couldn’t do things for myself– and I’m a very independent woman, so it was brutal. I couldn’t get out of bed without needing help. I couldn’t shower, couldn’t walk and I couldn’t even open a door. It was a very humbling experience and I’ve learned a lot.”

For more from Francia, visit TheRogueMag.com!
Just Jared on Facebook
francia raisa rogue magazine 01
francia raisa rogue magazine 02
francia raisa rogue magazine 03
francia raisa rogue magazine 04
francia raisa rogue magazine 05

Photos: Robby Mueller
Posted to: Francia Raisa, Magazine

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Tom Cruise returns to Mission Impossible 6 set in London - TMZ
  • Miley Cyrus missed out on another Hannah Montana reunion - Just Jared Jr
  • Sarah Hyland and Tomi Lahren got into a Twitter war - TooFab
  • Sam Rockwell drops F-bomb on Saturday Night Live - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Peyton List celebrates Kiss a Ginger Day with her boyfriend! - Just Jared Jr
  • gwen

    She can definitely play an 18 year old because she looks so young. I’m glad she is doing so well now.

  • devvv

    She looks every bit of 29 in my opinion…especially next to her much younger costars.

  • Just Saying

    She is no Bianca Lawson.

  • Amber

    But does she look young?

  • duh!

    well bianca is black….and u know the saying

  • gwen

    Hi Cool Boots/Cindy S, why are you still impersonating me?

  • Just Saying

    Truuuu