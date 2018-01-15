Francia Raisa Talks Playing an 18-Year-Old at Age 29

Francia Raisa poses for a photo in her new shoot for Rogue magazine‘s latest issue.

Here is what the 29-year-old grown-ish actress had to share with the mag:

On playing a character over 10 years younger than her: “I’m 29 years-old but I’m playing an 18 year-old on this show. I still look so young. That was a struggle for me because I obviously wanted to graduate into playing older roles, but I look so young on-screen. I think I just had to learn to accept that I still look young and that means longevity for my career. I learned to embrace it and appreciate that I am able to participate in shows like Grown-ish because I do look so young.”

On support from loved ones: “My pastor has been a huge help in my life, just in helping ground me as far as dealing with the difference between my personal life and the industry life. And honestly, Selena [Gomez] has been a huge help in my career. I’ve seen her grow and she’s seen me grow and we have a lot of conversations about the industry. In seeing how much she has to go through… I’ve learned a lot myself, and so I’m really grateful to her and what she’s confided in me and taught me.”



On her kidney transplant surgery: “At the time I was 28-years-old and I couldn’t do things for myself– and I’m a very independent woman, so it was brutal. I couldn’t get out of bed without needing help. I couldn’t shower, couldn’t walk and I couldn’t even open a door. It was a very humbling experience and I’ve learned a lot.”

