Jennifer Garner & Ben Affleck's Son Samuel, 5, Left the Sweetest Note in a Library Book

Celebrities React to Dolores O'Riordan's Sudden Death

Logan Paul Emerged After Suicide Forest Video Scandal

Mon, 15 January 2018 at 8:55 pm

Kerry Washington Stuns on NAACP Image Awards 2018 Red Carpet!

Kerry Washington looks beautiful on the red carpet at the 2018 NAACP Image Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Monday (January 15) in Pasadena, Calif.

The 40-year-old actress is attending the event as a double nominee.

Kerry is up for Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series for her work on Scandal and Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance for her voice work in Cars 3.

Earlier in the day, the Kingdom Day Parade was held in support of Martin Luther King Jr. Day and while Kerry wasn’t able to attend, she sent her support.

“I will be filming! But with you in spirit. My LA people!!!!! Show up. And show out with @SenKamalaHarris #MLKday,” she tweeted.

FYI: Kerry is wearing a Michael Kors dress, Giuseppe Zanotti shoes, and jewelry by Atelier Tasaki x Prabal Gurung.
Photos: Getty
