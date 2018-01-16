Millie Bobby Brown Is Reportedly Dating Singer Jacob Sartorius

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown is reportedly dating young singer Jacob Sartorius!

The 13-year-old actress and the 15-year-old “Chapstick” singer have been getting attention for their friendship since October and now it seems their relationship has grown, according to Us Weekly.

Fans noticed that Jacob wrote a tweet on January 8 that said, “just another day w you on my mind,” and Millie pressed the like button.

On January 12, Millie posted a photo of her cuddling a teddy bear and captioned it, “Thanks for the bear.” It seems Jacob gave it to her as he liked the photo and commented “[Of] course” with a heart emoji. (See a screenshot in the gallery)

The rumored new couple was spotted at Walt Disney World in Florida over the holidays.

