The Chainsmokers' Alex Pall's Now Ex-Girlfriend Accuses Him of Cheating, Shares Video Proof

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Welcome Baby Girl Via Surrogate!

The Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin Beach Photos Are Here!

These Donald Trump Photos Are Causing a Stir

Tue, 16 January 2018 at 7:22 pm

Millie Bobby Brown Is Reportedly Dating Singer Jacob Sartorius

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown is reportedly dating young singer Jacob Sartorius!

The 13-year-old actress and the 15-year-old “Chapstick” singer have been getting attention for their friendship since October and now it seems their relationship has grown, according to Us Weekly.

Fans noticed that Jacob wrote a tweet on January 8 that said, “just another day w you on my mind,” and Millie pressed the like button.

On January 12, Millie posted a photo of her cuddling a teddy bear and captioned it, “Thanks for the bear.” It seems Jacob gave it to her as he liked the photo and commented “[Of] course” with a heart emoji. (See a screenshot in the gallery)

The rumored new couple was spotted at Walt Disney World in Florida over the holidays.

Want to know more about Jacob? We have a great interview with him at RawPages.com!
Photos: Instagram, Getty
  • sally

    This feels a bit inappropriate to post.

  • Maria M.

    They’re a bit too young for dating. Plus, he’s 2 years older than her but looks 2 years younger. Boys still look like kids at that age and girls look more grown up. Like that chubby kid and the girl in It.

  • https://twitter.com/thedreadofpenny Penny Dreadful

    WTF??? SHE’S THIRTEEN!!!!

  • https://twitter.com/thedreadofpenny Penny Dreadful

    It’s massively inappropriate.

  • ShellBell

    If the rumours about her parents are true, people should be thankful he isn’t older. As for them dating, yeah it’s young but it could be the tween term of dating which is just hanging out. If it’s anything else then yeah, it isn’t something that should be talked about especially at that age.

  • https://twitter.com/thedreadofpenny Penny Dreadful

    You know, when I read this story the FIRST thing that went through my mind is, “I wonder if the parents have a hand in spreading this little nothing burger story for attention” because, let’s face it — this kid’s star is not really rising. The ONLY people I see talking about her are right here on this blog. And we all know celebs’ PR people pay Jared to post about them. It’s the reason you see certain people posted about consistently week after week, even when the celebrity is just getting coffee. The most banal activities and the most banal commentary along with a nothing burger story about “flaunting her arms in a tank top”. As for Millie, she was hyped so much during the first season of that show — I do not know why. I saw the show. Decent kid actress, nothing special. And then we see her constantly at events, constantly working, she’s wearing more and more makeup, constantly talking about absolutely nothing — does she have any other work coming in?? I believe the parents are scared she will fade away and not be noticed anymore and there won’t be any more work. I don’t believe people are as excited about Stranger Things second season as with the first. I feel like the parents could definitely be desperate enough to plant a dating story like this.

  • ShellBell

    There are lots of stories about them on the Blind Gossip site basically throwing her to the wolves by making her look and dress older etc. There is one at the moment saying a producer wants a dinner alone with a younger actress to talk about a ‘part’ and her parents are urging her to do it at a meeting at his house. They haven’t 100% confirmed it’s her yet but a lot of people are guessing it’s Millie from what else has been posted over the last year. If it is true, I hope to god she has someone else looking out for her because all they seem to care about is money and they don’t seem to care what their daughter has to do to earn it.

  • Just Saying

    I’ve said it once and I say it again, Millie Bobby Brown’s parents are more like Lindsay Lohan’s than Chloe Moretz’s.

  • Casey C

    how about we not speculate on the dating life of a 13 year old girl/??/

  • Casey C

    they’re not too young for dating, but at that age is more hanging out than really ‘dating’

  • Vanessa Graten

    This is strange and uncomfortable! These are children, why are you posting about their “dating” life? I also have no doubt that Millie’s parents planted this story which makes it even more disturbing. She’s going to end up a mess if they aren’t careful. It’s truly sad.

  • https://twitter.com/thedreadofpenny Penny Dreadful

    It’s weird how she keeps saying in interviews how her family looks out for her — and she constantly emphasizes that her parents won’t let her dress older and wear too much makeup, etc — and then the very next time she’s at an event she’s literally wearing a face full of makeup, heels, and a mature dress. And didn’t she recently say she’s crazy about the Kardashians?? Why does a 13-year old watch that show if her parents are supposedly so hell-bent on her staying true to her age. She keeps saying this stuff that just isn’t true, as if by saying it the public will believe her words and not their own eyes.

  • https://twitter.com/thedreadofpenny Penny Dreadful

    Well, that doesn’t bode well for poor Millie’s future.